BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* Dec quarter consol net profit 3.75 billion rupees
* Dec quarter consol net sales 46.04 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.52 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 50.96 billion rupees
* Says order book of INR 55.40 billion in Q3 Source text: (bit.ly/2laPEQh) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17