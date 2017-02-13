Feb 13 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net profit 3.75 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol net sales 46.04 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 2.52 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 50.96 billion rupees

* Says order book of INR 55.40 billion in Q3