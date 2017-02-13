Feb 13 Pratibha Industries Ltd

* Dec quarter consol net loss 1.56 billion rupees

* Dec quarter consol total income 2.94 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 8.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 9.34 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2laQI6p)