GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high
Feb 13 E I Du Pont De Nemours and Co :
* Dupont reaches global settlement of multi-district PFOA litigation
* Dupont - total settlement amount is $670.7 million in cash
* Dupont- for a period of five years, Chemours would annually pay PFOA liabilities outside settlement up to $25 million
* Dupont - co and plaintiffs' jointly agreed to a settlement in principle of MDL involving about 3,550 lawsuits related to PFOA personal injury claims
* Dupont - settlement encompasses all claims pending in MDL, including those matters for which jury verdicts have been rendered
* Dupont - Chemours has also agreed it will not contest its liability to Dupont under separation agreement for PFOA costs
* Dupont - half of the total settlement amount will be paid by Chemours and half paid by Dupont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.