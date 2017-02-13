BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Tyche Industries Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 10.2 million rupees versus 2.3 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 120.5 million rupees versus 125 million rupees year ago
* Says Ganesh Kumar appointed CFO Source text: bit.ly/2l6GggG Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17