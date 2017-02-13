Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Feb 13 Western Gas Partners Lp
* Says Benjamin m. Fink has been named president and ceo
* Western gas partners lp - effective today benjamin m. Fink has been named president and CEO
* Western gas partners lp - Don Sinclair, in anticipation of his ultimate retirement, has stepped down from his wes and wgp officer positions
* Western gas partners lp - Sinclair will continue to serve as senior advisor to anadarko and partnerships
* Western gas partners lp - fink also will replace Sinclair as a director of partnerships
* Western gas partners lp - Craig W. Collins has been named svp, operations and chief operating officer of partnerships Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.