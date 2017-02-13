Feb 13 Whirlpool Corp

* Whirlpool Corp - expects corrective action affecting the dryers developed by Indesit to have future cash expenditures in 2017 of $69 million - SEC filing

* Whirlpool Corp - as of Dec 31, 2016, co had $162 million of cash expenditures related to the corrective action Source text: (bit.ly/2ko84sy)