BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Whirlpool Corp
* Whirlpool Corp - expects corrective action affecting the dryers developed by Indesit to have future cash expenditures in 2017 of $69 million - SEC filing
* Whirlpool Corp - as of Dec 31, 2016, co had $162 million of cash expenditures related to the corrective action Source text: (bit.ly/2ko84sy) Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.