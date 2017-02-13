Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Feb 13 Noble Midstream Partners LP
* Noble Midstream Partners announces pipeline joint venture expanding Delaware basin footprint
* Entered into definitive agreements to form a 50/50 joint venture to acquire Advantage Pipeline LLC
* JV will acquire Advantage for $133 million, with Noble Midstream's 50% interest totaling $66.5 million
* Noble Midstream's JV interest will be funded with cash on hand and its undrawn credit facility
* Partnership's JV interest will be held by Trinity River Devco Lp, a newly formed, 100% owned development company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.