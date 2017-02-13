BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Nahar Poly Films Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 18.7 million rupees versus 16.6 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 611.8 million rupees versus 678.2 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2l6HJ6B) Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17