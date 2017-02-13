Feb 13 Akebia Therapeutics Inc :

* Akebia Therapeutics - Janssen could be eligible to receive up to aggregate of $16.5 million from co in specified development milestone payments

* Akebia Therapeutics - Janssen to be eligible to receive up to $215 million from co in specified commercial milestones as well as tiered, escalating royalties

* Akebia Therapeutics - unless earlier terminated, deal will expire on a product-by-product and country-by-country basis upon expiration of last royalty term

* Akebia Therapeutics-co may terminate deal in its entirety or only with respect to particular licensed compound upon 180 days' prior written notice to Janssen