Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Feb 13 Liberty Media Corp -
* Liberty Media launches process to refinance portion of Formula 1 debt
* Intends to launch a process to refinance its $3,145 million term loan under syndicated first lien facilities
* syndicated first lien facilities agreement were executed by certain subsidiaries of Delta Topco Limited, Liberty Media subsidiary
* Contemplated transaction will be net leverage neutral and refinanced term loan will remain non-recourse to Liberty Media
* Relevant units of delta Topco intend to repay up to $300 million of term loan using excess cash on balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.