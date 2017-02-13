Feb 13 Liberty Media Corp -

* Liberty Media launches process to refinance portion of Formula 1 debt

* Intends to launch a process to refinance its $3,145 million term loan under syndicated first lien facilities

* syndicated first lien facilities agreement were executed by certain subsidiaries of Delta Topco Limited, Liberty Media subsidiary

* Contemplated transaction will be net leverage neutral and refinanced term loan will remain non-recourse to Liberty Media

* Relevant units of delta Topco intend to repay up to $300 million of term loan using excess cash on balance sheet