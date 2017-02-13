Feb 13 Hiscox Ltd:

* Announced appointment of Louise Dennett to newly-created role of director of finance change for group

* Dennett joins Hiscox from Prudential Plc, where she has held a number of senior roles over past 26 years

At Hiscox, Dennett will report to Hiscox Group Chief Financial Officer Aki Hussain and will be based in group's London office