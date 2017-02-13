Feb 13 SKF India Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 653.4 million rupees

* Dec quarter net sales 7.07 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 562.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 6.49 billion rupees

* Says approved buyback of shares worth up to 3,900 million rupees