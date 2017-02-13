BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Mirc Electronics Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss after tax 97.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 1.39 billion rupees
* Net loss after tax in Dec quarter last year was 148.5 million rupees; total income from operations was 1.72 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kCf4TN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17