BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Borax Morarji Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 11.8 million rupees versus loss 21.4 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 122.9 million rupees versus 109.5 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kjmhf9 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17