BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Prakash Steelage Ltd:
* Dec quarter net loss 107.2 million rupees versus profit 4.7 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 106.4 million rupees versus 884.2 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2kjevBS Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17