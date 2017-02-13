BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Container Corporation Of India Ltd :
* Dec quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 13.30 billion rupees
* Says declared interim dividend of INR 9.60 per share
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 14.04 billion rupees
* Says recommmended bonus issue of 1:4 ratio Source text: bit.ly/2kjd4nb Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17