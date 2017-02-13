Feb 13 Container Corporation Of India Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 1.86 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 13.30 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of INR 9.60 per share

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.06 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 14.04 billion rupees

* Says recommmended bonus issue of 1:4 ratio Source text: bit.ly/2kjd4nb Further company coverage: