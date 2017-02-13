BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Gibson Energy Inc
* Gibson Energy Inc- entered into an agreement to sell its industrial propane business for cash consideration of $412 million to Superior Plus LP
* Gibson Energy Inc - as part of sale, Superior has agreed to 5-year wholesale supply and truck transportation agreements
* Gibson Energy Inc- "transaction will allow us to strengthen our capital structure through debt reduction" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
