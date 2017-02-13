BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Jack Henry & Associates Inc :
* Jack Henry & Associates increases quarterly dividend on its common stock by eleven percent to $0.31 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 31 cents per share
* Jack Henry & Associates Inc says board of directors increased quarterly cash dividend by eleven percent to $0.31 per share
