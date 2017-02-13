Feb 13 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 15.90 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 15.35 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 555.41 billion rupees

* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 10.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 483.23 billion rupees

* Says average GRM during nine months ended dec 31, 2016 was $5.57 per barrel