BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 15.90 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 15.35 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 555.41 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 10.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 483.23 billion rupees
* Says average GRM during nine months ended dec 31, 2016 was $5.57 per barrel Source text - (bit.ly/2lbe3oQ) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17