BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 MMTC Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 744.3 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 49.50 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 198.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 36.35 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kjaNIC Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17