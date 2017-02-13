BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd:
* Dec quarter net profit 693.4 million rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.48 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 6.87 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kZEueJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17