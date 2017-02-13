Feb 13 Prestige Estates Projects Ltd:

* Dec quarter net profit 693.4 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.48 billion rupees

* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.11 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 6.87 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kZEueJ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)