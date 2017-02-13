BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 NMDC Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 5.95 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 24.98 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 10.09 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter was 4.21 billion rupees last year as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 15.18 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2lHvye5 Further company coverage:
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17