BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris announces plans to pursue FDA registration of Macrilen(tm)
* FDA has agreed to consider company's conclusions during a type a meeting
* Co concluded that macrilen demonstrated performance supportive of achieving registration with U.S. Food and drug administration
* Aeterna Zentaris says co-primary endpoint "negative agreement" with itt, which is considered as more relevant endpoint, was met
* Says co-primary endpoint "positive agreement" with itt was not met Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
