BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Qualcomm Inc
* Qualcomm announces first end-to-end 802.11ax Wi-Fi portfolio
* Qualcomm technologies expects to sample IPQ8074 and QCA6290 in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.