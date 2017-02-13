BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Sunil Healthcare Ltd
* Sunil Healthcare Ltd - Dec quarter net profit 16.6 million rupees versus profit 14.8 million rupees year ago
* Sunil Healthcare Ltd - Dec quarter total income from operations 299 million rupees versus 263.7 million rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2lbbyTt) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17