BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
* Dec quarter net loss 1.73 billion rupees versus loss 1.16 billion rupees year ago
* Dec quarter net sales 7.78 billion rupees versus 9.01 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2ko1AtM) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17