BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Superior Plus Corp
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform
* Superior Plus Corp - deal for $412 million
* Superior Plus Corp - deal expected to provide annual synergies of at least $20 million
* Superior Plus Corp - deal to provide double digit accretion to AOCF per share including expected synergies
* Superior Plus - co has ability to finance 100 pct of purchase price with available room on its credit facility and additional commitments received
* Superior Plus Corp - annual run rate synergies are expected to be fully realized within 24 to 36 months from closing of transaction
* Superior Plus Corp - superior may consider additional long-term debt financing alternatives to reduce draw on its credit facilities
* Superior Plus - depending on market conditions, co may consider additional long-term debt financing alternatives to reduce draw on credit facilities
* Superior Plus Corp - on a pro forma basis, transaction would result in an approximate 20 pct increase in EBITDA of Superior's Energy distribution business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
