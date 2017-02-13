BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 13 Petronet Lng Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 3.97 billion rupees
* Dec quarter net sales 59.77 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 3.78 billion rupees
* Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.71 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 48.22 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2l72z64 Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17