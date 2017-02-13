BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Sonoco Products Co :
* Sonoco Protective Solutions announces price increases to keep pace with rising raw material costs
* Announced a 10-percent price increase on all EPS parts and components
* Announced a 7-percent increase on all Sonopost products
* "The increases will be effective on all shipments after March 1, 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.