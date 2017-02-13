UPDATE 2-Swedish art gallery satire "The Square" wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
Feb 13 Gibson Energy Inc -
* Gibsons enters agreement to divest its industrial propane business for $412 million
* Cash payment of $412 million is expected to be received by gibsons, concurrent with granting of option, no later than April 3, 2017
* Gibson will continue to operate business under direction of current management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sofia Coppola the second woman to win best director at Cannes
WASHINGTON, May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday.