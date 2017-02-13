Feb 13 Petronet LNG Ltd:

* Exec says looking to expand business to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

* Exec says completed acquisition of 26 percent stake in LNG vessel Prachi

* Exec on impact of demonetisation on LNG sales says no effect has been felt

* Exec says Kochi terminal operating at six percent capacity

* Exec says going forward spot volumes at Dahej will be low

* Exec says looking at expanding small scale LNG business

* Exec says average cost of gas under contract with RasGas was between $6-7 in Dec quarter

* Exec says co expects price of LNG to be $6 per MBTU in summer Further company coverage: