Feb 13 Orient Securities Co Ltd

* Entered into Haiyan subscription agreement with Shanghai Haiyan investment and SUMG Subscription agreement with SUMG respectively

* Approved proposed non-public issuance of a shares, pursuant to which company will issue a maximum of 800 million A shares

* Expects to raise a gross proceeds of up to rmb12 billion

* Application has been made to Shanghai Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in a shares from Feb 14

* Shenergy group agreed to subscribe for, and co agreed to issue, not less than 200 million and not more than 230 million a shares under non-public issuance of a shares