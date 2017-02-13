PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Monument Mining Ltd
* Monument enters mou for Bisie North Tin and Gold prospect
* Monument Mining Ltd - MOU with Klaus Eckhof and mines D'or Sarl, to acquire a 60% interest in Bisie North Tin And Gold Prospect
* Monument Mining Ltd - MOU includes an exclusive option to acquire a further 30% interest in Bisie North at its sole discretion
* Monument Mining Ltd-if co chooses to exercise option in acquiring further ownership within next 6-month period, additional 20 million shares will be issued to vendor
* Monument Mining Ltd - under MOU, company will issue 10 million shares for 60% interest in Bisie North, exclusive option for another 30% interest in Bisie
* Monument - should co choose to exercise option in acquiring further 30% ownership in next 6-month period, an additional 20 million shares will be issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.