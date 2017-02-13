BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Illumina Inc
* Illumina Inc- Novaseq's S1 and S4 flow cells have been prioritized and are expected to be available for shipment in Q3 of 2017 - SEC filing
* Illumina Inc- Novaseq 5000 system and S3 flow cells are expected to be available for shipment in early 2018 - SEC filing
* Illumina Inc- Novaseq 6000 system and S2 flow cells remain on track for shipment late in Q1 of this year - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2kKESiN) Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.