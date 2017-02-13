Feb 13 Cameo Resources Corp :

* Cameo Resources Corp- has amended details on is previously announced share consolidation

* Cameo Resources-as result of consolidation, 71.3 million common shares currently issued, outstanding will be reduced to about 2.9 million post-consolidation

* Cameo Resources Corp- effective date for consolidation and name change is anticipated to be february 17, 2017