BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd
* Expected that profit attributable to equity owners of company will increase by at least 50% for financial year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected growth due to revenue of medical examination segment increased by more than 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: