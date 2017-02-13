BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Avis Budget Group Inc
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
* SAYS THROUGH AGREEMENT, AVIS BUDGET GROUP WILL HAVE CONTINUED ACCESS TO TRAVELPORT'S TRAVEL COMMERCE PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.