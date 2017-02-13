Feb 13 Norwegian Finans Holding ASA:

* Contemplated private placement

* Engaged Arctic Securities AS to assist in contemplated private placement through issuance of new shares for total consideration of about 500 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million)

* Minimum application and allocation amount is set to Norwegian crowns equivalent to 100,000 euros ($106,080)

($1 = 8.3788 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.9427 euros)