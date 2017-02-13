REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 13 NanoSteel
* Nanosteel says closing of a new round of equity investment led by gm ventures
* Nanosteel says financing included new investors lear, spdg, in addition to co's existing major shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations