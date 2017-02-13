BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 13 Alma Market SA w restrukturyzacji :
* Krakow court decides to discontinue rehabilitation proceedings of Alma Market on Feb. 10
* Alma Market decides to file motion for opening of bankruptcy proceedings with liquidation of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION