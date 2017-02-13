BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
Feb 13 Infoscan SA:
* Q4 net sales 17,142 zlotys ($4,214) versus 551,426 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 485,467 zlotys versus loss of 165,204 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0674 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: