BRIEF-Sirtex Medical says Federal Court hearing relating to injunction application is dismissed
* Federal court hearing relating to an injunction application filed by applicant was dismissed.
Feb 13 Onxeo:
* Receives USPTO Notice Of Allowance for a new asiDNATM-related patent, expanding its IP protection in the U.S.
* This newly allowed patent will expire in mid-2031
* This newly allowed patent will expire in mid-2031

* The term of the patent could be further extended to 2036 through patent term extension (PTE)
* Granted re-certification of its international organization for standardization (ISO) accreditations, for iso-9001 and iso-13485