BRIEF-Grand Investment International's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Grand Investment International Ltd will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 NZX Ltd :
* FY revenue from ordinary activities $NZ77.544 million, up 6.0%
* FY profit attributable NZ$9.2 million, down 23.9 percent
* Total 2016 dividend $NZ 0.0600 per share
* " Board has made good progress in its search for a new ceo"
* NZX expects full year 2017 EBITDA to be in the range of nz$27.0 million to NZ$30.0 million
* The NZX board has declared a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share
* "Continuing volatility in the global outlook causes us to take a cautious view on markets at this early stage of 2017"
* See improved outlook for agri business in 2017 as commodity prices pick up after a difficult 2016
* Full year 2017 expected growth in EBITDA of 20% to 33% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.