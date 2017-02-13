BRIEF-Grand Investment International's shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Grand Investment International Ltd will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Magyar Bancorp Inc :
* On Feb 9, board elected Tom Lankey as chairman - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2lJhHUH) Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of Grand Investment International Ltd will be suspended at 9:00 a.m. On May 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.