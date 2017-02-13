BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Xcerra Corp
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
* XCERRA CORP SAYS WILL BE ESTABLISHING A DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATION IN TAIWAN AND CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.