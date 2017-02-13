BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Sherwin-williams Co
* ENTERED INTO CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2016- SEC FILING
* SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 5 INCREASES REVOLVING LETTER OF CREDIT BY $50 MILLION UP TO AN AGGREGATE AVAILABILITY OF $300 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2lIe2qb Further company coverage:
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.