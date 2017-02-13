China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Feb 13 Siniora Food Industries:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 4.9 million dinars year ago
* FY net operating revenue 50.3 million dinars versus 41.9 million dinars year ago Source:(bit.ly/2lBLiTj) Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malaysia