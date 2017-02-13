Feb 13 Nikkei:

* Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings and Chubu Electric Power together will take a 10% stake in ReNew Power - Nikkei

* Tepco and Chubu's 50-50 JV, Jera, will obtain newly issued shares in ReNew Power by March via a subsidiary for an estimated $200 million - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2l80GpR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)