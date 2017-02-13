Feb 13 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* on Dec 29, 2016, employees of station in Steubenville, OH, WTOV (Nbc/Fox), filed petition with National Labor Relations Board (NLRB)

* Petition was filed to decertify International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local union 246

* All employees who voted elected to no longer have representation by IBEW

* On February 2, 2017, WTOV received official notice from NLRB that it had certified results of election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: