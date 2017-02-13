BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 14 Challenger Ltd
* Hy revenue from ordinary activities $ 940.7 million versus $950 million
* HY net profit attributable $ 201.5mln versus $234.3 million
* Interim dividend 17.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* demand for initial public offer of contango global growth ltd reached minimum raising target of $55 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: